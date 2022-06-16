Street outside Saudi Embassy in DC renamed Jamal Khashoggi Way

Part of a Washington, D.C., street outside of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday was renamed to honor slain Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“Today we officially unveil Jamal Khashoggi Way,” D.C. Council chair Phil Mendelson said in a tweet.

“Society cannot effectively function without a free and fair press. By designating the street fronting of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia after Jamal Khashoggi, the District is creating a memorial in his honor that cannot be covered up or repressed,” he added in another tweet.

Mendelson also said the decision was “to reaffirm support for democracy and freedom of the press, and to send a message of solidarity to those upholding these values around the world.”

The bill to rename the street passed unanimously in December but required approval from the mayor and had to undergo congressional review before it became law.

Since 2018, activists have pressed for the street to be named after Khashoggi, even putting up their own sign that said “Khashoggi Way” after the council said it would not immediately consider a proposal that would ceremonially rename the street in December of that year.

Khashoggi was a Saudi-born journalist and American citizen with extensive experience reporting in the Middle East. Prior to his murder, Khashoggi was writing opinion columns that criticized the Saudi government.

Both the CIA and United Nations later found that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and his government, were involved in planning the journalist’s killing.

Now, President Biden is expected to have a controversial meeting with the crown prince during a visit to Saudi Arabia scheduled for next month.

A senior administration official confirmed on Monday that the meeting would take place but emphasized that it would take place alongside “dozens” of other Gulf leaders.