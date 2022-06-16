trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

UN records over 10K civilian causalities in Ukraine

by Lexi Lonas - 06/16/22 11:47 AM ET
FILE – Nadiya Trubchaninova cries over the coffin of her son, Vadym, who was killed on March 30 by Russian soldiers in Bucha, Ukraine, during his funeral in the cemetery of nearby Mykulychi, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on April 16, 2022. Nobody knows how many civilians have died in the 100 days since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but one thing is certain: the toll reaches into the tens of thousands. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)

The United Nations recorded more than 10,000 civilian casualties in the war in Ukraine 3 1/2 months after the Russian invasion began.  

The U.N.’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights announced Thursday that 4,481 have been killed and 5,565 have been injured, totaling 10,046 civilian casualties.

Among the dead are almost 300 children, and more than 450 children have been injured. 

“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes,” the agency wrote. 

More than half of the casualties have come from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where Russia has been heavily focusing its attacks. 

The continuing war has caused a severe humanitarian crisis in the country, with lack of food and water hitting many regions in Ukraine. 

Russia also been accused of various human rights abuses, including targeting civilians, raping women and kidnapping Ukrainians and sending them to Russia. 

The U.N. agency has emphasized throughout the war the number of casualties could be “​​considerably higher” as tracking the dead and confirming information takes time in a warzone.

Tags Russia-Ukraine war Russian war crimes

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Israel and Iran: Five minutes to ...
  2. Abbott leading O’Rourke in ...
  3. Expected reversal of Miranda requires ...
  4. Live coverage: Pence in spotlight ...
  5. Who is Michael Luttig, who testifies ...
  6. Trump lawyer cited ‘heated fight’ ...
  7. Democrats face congressional rout ...
  8. DeSantis on Musk tweet: ‘I welcome ...
  9. Bill Clinton: ‘Fair chance’ US ...
  10. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  11. Where the 10 House Republicans who ...
  12. White House to tackle online ...
  13. Navy fires five leaders in less than ...
  14. Jan. 6 panel releases Loudermilk tour ...
  15. Trump knew of Capitol breach when he ...
  16. McConaughey hires DC lobbyists in gun ...
  17. Jan. 6 committee to ask for interview ...
  18. Mellman: Will 2022 tell us about 2024?
Load more

Video

See all Video