Zelensky vows to retake southern Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is vowing that his country’s forces will take back the south after a visit to front-line troops in the Black Sea city of Mykolaiv.

In a virtual address late Saturday, Zelensky, who does not normally leave Kyiv due to security concerns, said he talked to troops and officials during his visit to Mykolaiv and Odesa.

“We will not give away the south to anyone, we will return everything that’s ours and the sea will be Ukrainian and safe,” he said.

Zelensky said the defenders were “confident,” adding that “looking into their eyes it is obvious that they all do not doubt our victory.”

However, Zelensky also said that losses from Russian strikes in the region are significant. Many citizens have lost their homes, he added, pledging assistance to those who have lost loved ones and help to rebuild everything destroyed.

“Russia does not have as many missiles as our people have the desire to live,” he said.

Zelensky also discussed port security and export opportunities for agriculture. He said that as soon as Ukraine “ can ensure security through international mediation,” officials will begin to work on countering the international food crisis that emerged due to the war.

“My main impressions today are absolute pride in our people,” he said before signing off. “I am proud of all those who defend the state! I am grateful to everyone who saves people!”

His statements follow the Biden administration’s announcement to send another $1 billion security assistance package to Ukraine, which will include artillery, coastal defense weapons and ammunition.