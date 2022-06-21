Zelensky: Russia ‘very nervous’ ahead of European Union membership decision

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said early Tuesday that Russia is “very nervous” just before a decision on his country’s membership in the European Union (EU).

“As I predicted, Russia is very nervous about our activity,” he said during a virtual address. “Again shelling of Kharkiv, Odesa, again attempts of brutal offensive actions in Donbas. This is an evil that can only be appeased on the battlefield.”

The Ukrainian president said Ukraine is going through a “crucial week” ahead of the EU’s decision, which is expected in a few days.

“We prove every day that we are already part of a united [Europe],” the Ukrainian president said.

Zelensky on Monday met with Ben Stiller, who visited as a global goodwill ambassador to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.

He also met with leaders of the African Union to discuss the supply of agricultural products “in the amount that will definitely guarantee the security of Africa, the security of Asia.”

“In general, we are expanding the capabilities of our state,” Zelensky said. “Like all powerful European countries, we need our own policies towards Africa, Latin America, South-East Asia and other parts of the world that were previously left out of proper attention of Ukraine’s foreign policy.”

Zelensky added that an agreement to increase the capacity of the Krakovets’-Korczowa checkpoint will “significantly” boost the flow of exports and imports across the border with Poland.

The Ukrainian president on Monday also spoke to the International Festival of Creativity in Cannes in France, which he said allowed the country to help capture the attention Ukraine needs.

“The longer the war lasts, the harder it is to compete for the attention of hundreds of millions of people in different countries,” he said. “But I will do everything possible so that attention to Ukraine does not fade.”