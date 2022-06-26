trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Russia has likely captured Sieverodonetsk, UK military says

by Rachel Scully - 06/26/22 8:26 AM ET

Russia has likely taken control of the Donbas city of Sieverodonetsk, the British defense ministry said in an intelligence update on Sunday, noting that most of the Ukrainian forces have apparently withdrawn from their remaining defensive positions in the area.

The ministry noted that the apparent capture of the city comes after Russian forces moved their focus to a more intense offensive on the Donbas region in April.

“Russia’s capture of the city is a significant achievement within this reduced objective,” officials said in a statement on Twitter. “The settlement was a major industrial center and it occupies a strategic position on the Siverskyi Donets River.”

The ministry noted that Russia will need to advance on the major center of Kramatorsk and secure the main supply routes to Donetsk city to occupy the entire Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has also set its eyes on Lysychansk in Donbas, as it and Sieverodonetsk have been the prime focus in capturing the region. If Russian troops are successful in capturing the two, they would control every major settlement in the province.

The announcement comes alongside Russia’s airstrikes on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv Sunday morning, with at least two residential buildings reportedly being struck. The capital had not seen Russian strikes since June 5.

Tags

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Women will thrive in a post-Roe world
  2. Thomas calls for overturning ...
  3. Here are the best-run cities in ...
  4. Five takeaways from the Supreme ...
  5. Senate retirement bill benefits ...
  6. Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision ...
  7. Trump told Jan. 6 filmmaker he was ...
  8. Here’s when adults gain the ...
  9. Next big fight looms over abortion ...
  10. What to expect in the post-Roe world
  11. Rhode Island state Senate candidate ...
  12. Fox News’s Bret ...
  13. France rules against burkini swimwear ...
  14. Increasingly abandoned and ...
  15. Whitmer files motion asking state ...
  16. More than 30 Senate Democrats call ...
  17. South Dakota governor says she will ...
  18. These companies will cover abortion ...
Load more

Video

See all Video