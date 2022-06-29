trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Ukraine secures largest prisoner swap since start of invasion

by Lexi Lonas - 06/29/22 2:52 PM ET
Ukrainian soldiers inspect abandoned houses used by Russian soldiers during the occupation of villages on the outskirts of Kyiv
Associated Press/Rodrigo Abd
Ukrainian soldiers inspect abandoned houses used by Russian soldiers during the occupation of villages on the outskirts of Kyiv

Ukraine announced it has secured the release of 144 Ukrainian soldiers Wednesday in the biggest prisoner swap since the start of Russia’s invasion in February. 

Out of the 144 soldiers released, 95 were individuals who defended the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, according to Ukraine’s military intelligence agency. 

The steel plant was under siege at the start of the war, with hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers surrendering in late May.

The surrender came after weeks of negotiating as Russian forces took control of the whole city. 

The intelligence agency said most of the released soldiers have serious injuries from attacks by Russian forces.

“Most released Ukrainians have serious injuries: fire and fragment wounds, explosive injuries, burns, fractures, limbs amputations. They all receive proper emergency medical and psychological help,” the agency said. 

Other released soldiers include 59 from the Ukrainian National Guard, 30 from the Navy, 28 from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 17 from the State Border Service of Ukraine, nine Territorial Defense soldiers and one from the National Police of Ukraine. 

This is one of multiple prisoner swaps that have occurred between Ukraine and Russia during the war. 

The United Nations have accused both Russia and Ukraine of mistreating prisoners of war since February.

Russia has also been accused of multiple war crime violations, with evidence they are targeting civilians, raping women and kidnapping Ukrainians. 

Tags prisoner swap Prisoner swap prisoners of war Russia-Ukraine war Russian invasion of Ukraine war crimes

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fauci says he is experiencing ...
  2. Secret Service pledges response to ...
  3. Boebert says she is ‘tired’ of ...
  4. Kinzinger hits back at Boebert’s ...
  5. Presidential protection or abduction? ...
  6. Five takeaways from races in ...
  7. Justice Breyer set to retire from ...
  8. These are the least independent ...
  9. Nation braces for miserable travel ...
  10. The next financial hammer to ...
  11. Washington Examiner: Hutchinson ...
  12. SCOTUS just quietly slashed your ...
  13. Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony is ...
  14. Raskin on anonymous pushback to ...
  15. Georgia poll shows Abrams, Kemp tied ...
  16. The Memo: Cassidy Hutchinson drops ...
  17. Wall Street braces for turmoil
  18. Six takeaways on Cassidy ...
Load more

Video

See all Video