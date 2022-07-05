trending:

International

Mexican national killed, others wounded in Fourth of July shooting, official says

by Jared Gans - 07/05/22 10:14 AM ET
Law enforcement search in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade.
Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press
Law enforcement search in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade.

A person of Mexican nationality was among those killed in the shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday, according to a top Mexican official.

Roberto Velasco Álvarez, the head of the North America unit for Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a tweet that the ministry confirmed one Mexican national was killed and two others were wounded in the attack. 

He said the ministry sends its “sincerest condolences” to everyone who was killed in the shooting. 

Álvarez said officials are staying in contact with local authorities and the Consulate General of Mexico in Chicago is in touch with the families of the victims, who will have the “full support” of the foreign affairs ministry. 

A shooter killed at least six and injured two dozen other attendees of the parade in the Chicago suburb. Police have arrested a person of interest in connection with the shooting.

Tags gun violence Highland Park shooting Highland Park shooting July 4 shooting Mass shooting Mexican foreign affairs ministry Mexico

