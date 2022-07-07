Zelensky expresses ‘sadness’ over Johnson resignation

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky expressed his sadness over U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigning on Thursday, thanking Johnson for his continued support of his country amid its ongoing war with Russia.

In a statement on Thursday, Zelensky’s office said both leaders had a phone conversation amid news of Johnson’s resignation, expressing his “sincere gratitude” to Johnson for his support of Ukraine during the early days of Russia’s invasion.

“We all heard this news with sadness. Not only me, but also the entire Ukrainian society, which is very sympathetic to you. My entire Office and all Ukrainians are grateful to you for your help,” Zelensky said in the statement. “We have no doubt that Great Britain’s support will be preserved, but your personal leadership and charisma made it special.”

Johnson announced his resignation from his position as prime minister on Thursday after dozens of members of his Conservative party staged walkouts in protest of his involvement in several political scandals in the past months.

In his resignation address, Johnson, who served less than three years in his position, expressed sorrow for the chain of events that led to this moment.

“I know that there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed. And I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world,” Johnson said in his address. “But them’s the breaks.”

Johnson has remained a widely popular figure in Ukraine, being one of the few leaders to implement sanctions against Russia for its invasion of the country and was the first member of the G-7 nations to visit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in April.

National Security Council strategic communications director John Kirby told Fox News in an interview on Wednesday that Johnson’s resignation won’t affect the latest supply of weapons and other aid to the embattled country, noting that other NATO and G-7 countries will continue to support the country.