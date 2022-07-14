trending:

US, Kenya begin trade and investment partnership talks

by Julia Mueller - 07/14/22 7:48 PM ET
Associated Press/Susan Walsh
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on May 17, 2022, during a reception to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The Biden administration will start talks with Kenya on a strategic partnership aimed at stoking growth and investment in Kenya’s economy while also addressing climate change, corruption and regulatory practices, among other issues.

The United States-Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP) is “an ambitious roadmap” for “economically meaningful outcomes,” according to a Thursday release from the U.S. Trade Representative’s office.

The partnership was announced virtually by U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai and Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina on Thursday.

The two countries will also focus their talks on advancing and enhancing digital trade, customs procedures and workers’ rights.

The partnership will consider ways to encourage the participation of women and youth in trade and to integrate Kenya’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) into the international trade arena.

The Trump administration announced its intent to negotiate a trade deal with Kenya in 2020, but the effort has been stalled over the past two years.

Tai wrote in a statement following the announcement that she looks forward to starting discussions with Kenya within the next three months. 

“We also hope that this initiative can serve as a model for trade policy engagement in Africa, one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing regions in the world,” Tai wrote.

