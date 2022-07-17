Ukrainians say Russia preparing for next offensive

Russia is gearing up for another offensive in Ukraine after winning key victories and seizing major cities in the eastern region of the country, according to officials.

Vadym Skibitskyi, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military, told Reuters that Russian forces have increased the aerial deployments of attack helicopters and tactical aviation units, which suggested preparations were “underway for the next stage of the offensive.”

Ukrainian troops are fighting back against Russia’s deadly offensive in the eastern Donbas, the industrial heartland of the country. Russia has already seized several major cities, including Lyschansk, which gave the army control over the Luhansk region.

In addition to the ground offensives, Russian forces continue to shell cities around the country, including the capitol of Kyiv.

Russia’s next offensive is likely in the city of Sloviansk. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is ordering troops to intensify attacks in that region, according to the Associated Press.

In the southeast of Ukraine, Russian forces are reinforcing positions in the cities of Mariupol, Zaporizhia and Kherson, according to the latest intelligence from the British Defence Ministry.

“Given the pressures on Russian manpower, the reinforcement of the South whilst the fight for the Donbas continues likely indicates the seriousness with which Russian commanders view the threat,” officials said.