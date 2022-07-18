trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Ukraine’s first lady to address Congress this week

by Laura Kelly - 07/18/22 4:29 PM ET
Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, walks out of the State Department, Monday, July 18, 2022 in Washington, after meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a closed-to-press meeting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska will address Congress on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced on Monday.

The first lady will deliver remarks in the congressional auditorium of the Capitol Visitor Center and all members of the House and Senate are invited.

The speech is part of a multiday trip Zelenska is making in Washington, D.C. She met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the secretary used the meeting as an opportunity to underscore U.S. commitment to helping Ukraine recover from Russia’s invasion and “commend the first lady’s work to support the many Ukrainian civilians who have been, in different ways, impacted by this brutal war.”

On Tuesday, Zelenska will deliver remarks at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington and accept the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine.  

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has established himself as the face of Ukrainian resolve against Russia’s war, while his wife has kept a much lower profile.

Zelenska has largely stayed to the background of advocacy throughout Russia’s war against Ukraine, first going into hiding with their two children – a 17-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son — at the start of the Kremlin’s invasion in February. But she has begun to emerge as a strong advocate for psychological support to those impacted by the war.

First lady Jill Biden made a secret trip over the border into Ukraine in May to meet with Zelenska on Mother’s Day, in what Zelenska called “a courageous act.”

“We understand what it takes for the U.S. first lady to come here during a war, where the military actions are taking place every day, where the air raid sirens are happening every day — even today,” NBC News quoted her as saying at the time.

Tags Antony Blinken Jill Biden Jill Biden Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi Ned Price Olena Zelenska Olena Zelenska Russia-Ukraine war US-Ukraine relations Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Ex-Trump counsel gears up for ...
  2. House Democrats tout bill to add four ...
  3. Pulitzers rejects Trump demand to ...
  4. Frustrated Democrats mull drastic ...
  5. House to vote on Respect for Marriage ...
  6. Fauci to retire before the end of ...
  7. Deleted Secret Service texts to be ...
  8. Gavin Newsom plants flag on ...
  9. Federal agencies lay the groundwork ...
  10. Democrats’ bad policies are ...
  11. It’s time for the Democratic ...
  12. Cracks form in Biden’s Senate ...
  13. Former GOP Sen. Simpson in ...
  14. GOP Senate candidate arrested for ...
  15. Social Security data show ...
  16. The left’s abortion infowars have ...
  17. CNN’s Margaret Hoover slams Ted ...
  18. White House pushes for health-only ...
Load more

Video

See all Video