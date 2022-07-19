Beijing warns Pelosi’s Taiwan visit will have ‘severe negative impact’ on US-China relations

China is calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to cancel her scheduled visit to Taiwan next month, promising “strong and resolute measures” against the United States to protect its territorial integrity.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a press conference on Tuesday that China opposes any official interaction between the U.S. and Taiwan and warned that Pelosi’s visit would “seriously violate” the “One China” policy.

“It will have a severe negative impact on the political foundation of China-US relations, and send a gravely wrong signal to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces,” Zhao said.

China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory, while the U.S. maintains a policy of strategic ambiguity on the self-governing island’s status. The U.S. has committed to helping Taiwan defend itself but has not promised direct engagement in the event of an invasion from China.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that six people familiar with the situation said Pelosi would lead a delegation to Taiwan next month. Pelosi would be the most senior U.S. official to visit Taiwan since former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) visited the island in 1997, according to the newspaper.

Politico also cited two sources confirming Pelosi’s plans.

Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Zhao said the U.S. must take responsibility for any consequences that result from the trip.

China previously warned Pelosi against visiting Taiwan following reports in April that she was planning a trip in the near future. Pelosi postponed her trip to Asia, which reportedly included a stop in Taiwan, after testing positive for COVID-19 that month.