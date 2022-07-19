trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Beijing warns Pelosi’s Taiwan visit will have ‘severe negative impact’ on US-China relations

by Jared Gans - 07/19/22 10:07 AM ET
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) answers questions during her weekly press conference on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Greg Nash
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) answers questions during her weekly press conference on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

China is calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to cancel her scheduled visit to Taiwan next month, promising “strong and resolute measures” against the United States to protect its territorial integrity. 

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a press conference on Tuesday that China opposes any official interaction between the U.S. and Taiwan and warned that Pelosi’s visit would “seriously violate” the “One China” policy. 

“It will have a severe negative impact on the political foundation of China-US relations, and send a gravely wrong signal to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces,” Zhao said. 

China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory, while the U.S. maintains a policy of strategic ambiguity on the self-governing island’s status. The U.S. has committed to helping Taiwan defend itself but has not promised direct engagement in the event of an invasion from China. 

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that six people familiar with the situation said Pelosi would lead a delegation to Taiwan next month. Pelosi would be the most senior U.S. official to visit Taiwan since former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) visited the island in 1997, according to the newspaper. 

Politico also cited two sources confirming Pelosi’s plans.

Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Zhao said the U.S. must take responsibility for any consequences that result from the trip.

China previously warned Pelosi against visiting Taiwan following reports in April that she was planning a trip in the near future. Pelosi postponed her trip to Asia, which reportedly included a stop in Taiwan, after testing positive for COVID-19 that month.

Tags China Chinese Foreign Ministry Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi One China policy Taiwan Zhao Lijian Zhao Lijian

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Secret Service set to turn over ...
  2. The 18 House Republicans who voted ...
  3. Who is Sarah Matthews, the Trump ...
  4. Trump responds to Pulitzer rejection ...
  5. House Democrats tout bill to add four ...
  6. Lack of trust is fueling the current ...
  7. Democrats have no appetite to punish ...
  8. Lia Thomas nominated for NCAA Woman ...
  9. Deleted Secret Service texts to be ...
  10. Paul blasts McConnell for ‘secret ...
  11. The Future of Health Care Summit
  12. Federal agencies lay the groundwork ...
  13. Eyeing majority, House GOP mulls ...
  14. Frustrated Democrats mull drastic ...
  15. House to vote on Respect for Marriage ...
  16. Ex-Trump counsel gears up for ...
  17. House approves resolution supporting ...
  18. Fauci to retire before the end of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video