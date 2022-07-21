trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

CIA director dismisses reports of Putin being in ill health

by Julia Mueller - 07/21/22 10:39 AM ET
William Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, speaks to the Senate Intelligence Committee during a hearing examining worldwide threats on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Anna Rose Layden
William Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, speaks to the Senate Intelligence Committee during a hearing examining worldwide threats on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

CIA Director William Burns shot down speculation about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ill health, though he said Putin has acted on “some real illusions” in waging war on Ukraine.

The Kremlin has previously played down public conjecture about the Russian leader’s mental wellbeing after he invaded Ukraine.

“There are lots of rumors about President Putin’s health, and as far as we can tell, he’s entirely too healthy,” Burns said in a talk at the Aspen Security Forum, moderated by NBC News’ Chief Washington Correspondent Andrea Mitchell.

Burns was quick to qualify his comments as “not a formal intelligence judgment,” adding that despite his good health, Putin did seem to be operating under flawed assumptions.

“His views have hardened… but he’s got his own way of looking at reality. And as we could see in the first stages of this war, it was based on some profoundly flawed assumptions and some real illusions.”

Unsubstantiated rumors have circulated that Putin is suffering from Parkinson’s disease, cancer or dementia — or that he uses body doubles to mask any weakness.

In February, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fl.) tweeted that “something is off” with Putin. Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki told ABC News that the Russian president was “manufacturing threats that don’t exist.” Reuters reported that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called him “irrational.”

But Russian officials have routinely denied allegations of Putin’s ill health.

On Thursday, a Kremlin spokesperson said “everything is fine” with the Russian president’s health, according to Reuters.

“These are nothing but fakes,” the spokesperson said of the rumors about Putin’s instability.

Tags Andrea Mitchell cia director Kremlin putin russia Russia-Ukraine war russian invasion of ukraine ukraine Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin William Burns William Burns

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump’s ...
  2. Republicans fret as Walker stumbles ...
  3. Jan. 6 panel to show outtakes from ...
  4. Secret Service turns over single ...
  5. Biden tests positive for COVID-19
  6. Here are the key Senate Republican ...
  7. Could Congress impeach Supreme Court ...
  8. Webb telescope suffered ...
  9. Chris Cuomo to sit for first ...
  10. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
  11. Prosecutors rest their case against ...
  12. Clarence Thomas opinion sparks House ...
  13. Trump responds to Pulitzer rejection ...
  14. Press: It’s Christmas in July for ...
  15. Ocasio-Cortez pushes back on claims ...
  16. Ron Johnson won’t back US attorney ...
  17. Groups demand DOJ explain position on ...
  18. The Memo: Jan. 6 committee hopes to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video