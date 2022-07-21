Russia calls for US to respect its laws in Griner case

A Russian official has said the U.S. must respect its laws with regards to WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that U.S. officials disrespected Russian law by characterizing Griner as being wrongfully detained, according to a report by ABC News.

Zakharova also said U.S. laws on medical and recreational cannabis use have no bearing on what happens in Russia.

“If a U.S. citizen was taken in connection with the fact that she was smuggling drugs, and she does not deny this, then this should be commensurate with our Russian, local laws, and not with those adopted in San Francisco, New York and Washington,” Zakharova said.

“You understand, if drugs are legalized in the United States, in a number of states, and this is done for a long time, and now the whole country will become drug-addicted, this does not mean that all other countries are following the same path,” Zakharova added.

Griner, a seven-time WNBA All-Star and an Olympic gold medalist, has been detained in Russia since February on charges of possessing vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

Griner, who pleaded guilty to drug possession charges earlier this month, could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. The State Department in May classified Griner as “wrongfully detained” in Russia.

Zakharova’s remarks come after Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier this month that the U.S. attempts to “foment hype and make noise” around Griner’s case isn’t going to resolve any issues.

The Biden administration has said that Griner’s case is a top priority after receiving criticism for a lack of action to achieve Griner’s release and minimal effort to speak with Griner’s family on the matter.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, along with WNBA stars Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith, Griner’s Phoenix Mercury teammate, called for Griner’s release from detainment during the 2022 ESPY awards show on Wednesday.

“They’re a lot of people working hard right now to secure Brittney’s release, but as we hope for the best, we urge the entire global sports community to continue to stay energized on her behalf,” Curry, the show’s host, said during the segment.