trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Judge tosses RT’s appeal to overturn a European Union ban

by Jared Gans - 07/27/22 5:24 PM ET

The European Union’s General Court on Wednesday rejected a Russian state-sponsored broadcaster’s appeal of a temporary ban from EU airwaves in light of a Russian “propaganda campaign” seeking to justify the country’s invasion of Ukraine. 

The Council of the European Union, one of the legislative bodies of the European Parliament, adopted measures in March, shortly after the invasion began, to prohibit certain media outlets from broadcasting within or to the EU until July 31, according to the ruling

The council argued that Russia has targeted civil society in the EU and neighboring countries by “grievously distorting and manipulating the facts” of the conflict through certain media outlets under the direct or indirect control of the Russian government. 

RT France, the French version of the state-run Russian channel RT, filed the appeal to remove the ban, but the court rejected its arguments. 

The ruling states that the “immediate implementation” of a ban designed to limit the spread of propaganda in support of military aggression was necessary for the ban’s effectiveness. It also states that the council met conditions that the law has established for when freedom of expression can be limited. 

The court found that the council cited “concrete, precise and consistent” evidence that RT France actively supported Russian aggression toward Ukraine before the invasion and justified it in the aftermath. 

The ruling states that the measures the council has implemented do not infringe on RT France’s freedom to conduct a business because they are temporary and reversible. 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Russian government will take “similar measures of pressure” against Western news outlets operating in Russia, multiple outlets reported. 

He said he hoped the channel could find loopholes to continue broadcasting. 

Bloomberg reported that RT said it will appeal the ruling, which it said is an “unprecedented and inadmissible attack” on the principle of free expression.

Tags Dmitry Peskov EU European Union European Union General Court RT France RT France Russia-Ukraine conflict Russia-Ukraine war television

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Manchin, Schumer announce ...
  2. DOJ has multiple possible paths to ...
  3. Democrats introduce bill to enact ...
  4. Manchin says he has reached a deal ...
  5. Gaetz among 20 House Republicans who ...
  6. Trump threatens CNN with lawsuit over ...
  7. Pelosi inviting members of Congress ...
  8. White House says Biden will make ...
  9. Judge: Bannon can argue to throw out ...
  10. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  11. Blinken: War in Ukraine has ...
  12. Watch live: Federal Reserve Chair ...
  13. Manchin and the Supreme Court told ...
  14. ‘The View’ issues on-air apology ...
  15. Freedom Caucus demands rule changes ...
  16. House Republicans reveal election ...
  17. Hawley says House panel ...
  18. Lawmakers ask watchdog to step aside ...
Load more

Video

See all Video