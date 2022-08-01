Pelosi starts Asia trip in Singapore amid questions about Taiwan stop

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made her first stop in Singapore on Monday during her trip to east Asia, which has drawn a watchful eye over concerns she may visit Taiwan.

Pelosi, along with her delegation of U.S. lawmakers, met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, President Halimah Yacob and other members of the administration, according to The Associated Press.

The group discussed strengthening relations between Singapore and the U.S., stabilizing the U.S. relationship with China and promoting peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

Pelosi also plans stops in Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

Her delegation includes chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) and the chairman of the House Committee on Veteran’s Affairs, Mark Takano (D-Calif.). Democratic Reps. Suzan DelBene (Wash.), Raja Krishnamoorthi (Ill.) and Andy Kim (N.J.) are also traveling with her.

A possible stop in Taiwan has come under extra focus after Pelosi was repeatedly warned by China not to visit the self-governing Democratic island, which the People’s Republic of China (PRC) sees as part of the mainland under the “One China” policy.

The U.S. respects the One China policy but would support Taiwan in the case of an invasion, although not militarily or directly.

Pelosi wanted to visit Taiwan over the spring during her planned trip to east Asia then, but her tour to the region at the time was postponed after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Ahead of the trip, President Biden warned her the U.S. military thought a stop in Taiwan would “not be a good idea” after China issued several threatening messages.