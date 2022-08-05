Chinese ambassador called to White House amid tensions over Pelosi Taiwan visit

Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang has been called to the White House following a strong reaction from the Chinese government to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) trip to Taiwan.

“After China’s actions overnight, we summoned Ambassador Qin Gang to the White House to démarche him about the PRC’s provocative actions,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told The Washington Post, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

Kirby said that the White House “condemned” the military drills China began conducting in the waters surrounding Taiwan following Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.

“We condemned the PRC’s military actions, which are irresponsible and at odds with our long-standing goal of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” he said.

Pelosi visited Taiwan as part of a trip to multiple countries across the Indo-Pacific region to discuss security issues in southeast Asia.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the visit violated the “One China” policy and that it “gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for ‘Taiwan independence.’”

“China will definitely take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the U.S. Speaker’s visit,” read a statement from the ministry.

Kirby’s statement said “nothing has changed about our One China policy” but that the U.S. would be ready to respond to threats from China.

“We will not seek and do not want a crisis,” he said. “At the same time, we will not be deterred from operating in the seas and skies of the Western Pacific, consistent with international law, as we have for decades — supporting Taiwan and defending a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

