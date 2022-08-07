Zelensky rails against ‘Russian nuclear terror’ after shelling of power plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky railed against “Russian nuclear terror” after Europe’s largest nuclear power plant was shelled over the weekend.

Reuters reported that Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for the strike at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Ukraine says damaged radiation sensors and hurt a worker.

“Russian nuclear terror requires a stronger response from the international community,” Zelensky wrote in a Twitter post Sunday, following talks with European Council President Charles Michel.

The Ukrainian president called for sanctions on Russia’s nuclear industry and fuel exports.

The incident has roused international concern over the risk of a nuclear accident.

“Military action jeopardizing the safety and security of the Zaporizhzya nuclear power plant is completely unacceptable and must be avoided at all costs.” International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement Sunday.

Zelensky argued in his daily address Sunday that the risk of disaster extended well beyond Ukraine’s borders.

“There is no such nation in the world that can feel safe when a terrorist state fires at a nuclear plant. God forbid, if something irreparable happens, no one will stop the wind that will spread the radioactive contamination,” he said.

The shelling targeted the Ukrainian city of Nikopol, located across the river from Zaporzhzhia, and the Associated Press reports as many as 50 residential buildings were damaged.

Russia has held the area where the Zaphorizhzhia plant is located since March. International authorities like the International Atomic Energy Agency have reported having contact and oversight cut off.