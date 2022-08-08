trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

UN chief criticizes ‘suicidal’ attacks on Ukraine nuclear plant

by Julia Mueller - 08/08/22 9:28 AM ET
Antonio Guterres
Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres delivers a speech at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Guterres urged countries with nuclear weapons to stick to their no-first-use commitment of their atomic arsenals, warning that the nuclear arms race has returned amid growing international tension. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday called recent attacks on a nuclear power plant in Ukraine that is the largest in Europe “suicidal.”

“Any attack to a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing, and I hope that those attacks will end,” Guterres said in a press conference in Japan.

Both sides of the Ukraine-Russia conflict blame each other for shelling over the weekend that targeted the city of Nikopol, located across the river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.  

Ukraine has called for a demilitarized zone around the plant.

Ukraine says the shelling near Zaporizhzhia damaged radiation sensors and hurt a worker. Russia has held the area around the plant since March, after which international authorities like the International Atomic Energy Agency have reported having contact and oversight of the plant cut off.

“We fully support the IAEA in all their efforts in relation to create the conditions of stabilization of the plant,” Guterres said, adding that he hopes the nuclear watchdog gets access to the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Guterres also said during his remarks in Tokyo that he is “very worried” about prolonged conflict in Ukraine, which he sees “causing enormous suffering,” negatively impacting the global economy and stoking concerns about nuclear confrontation.

Guterres added that the world is “witnessing a radicalization in the geopolitical situation that makes the risk of a nuclear war again something we cannot completely forget.”

“This is the moment when the risk of a nuclear confrontation is back, something we have forgotten for decades,” the secretary-general said.

Guterres urged nuclear countries to commit to a U.N. non-first-use policy, under which countries pledge not to use nuclear weapons unless first attacked by another country’s nuclear weapons.

“Nobody can accept the idea that the new nuclear war could happen. This would be the destruction of the planet. And what is clear is if nobody uses for the first time, then there will be no nuclear war,” Guterres explained. He also urged nuclear-armed countries not to use or threaten nuclear war against countries without the weapons. 

Updated at 9:39 a.m.

Tags Antonio Guterres Antonio Guterres iaea Japan nuclear weapons russia Russia-Ukraine war russian invasion of ukraine ukraine United Nations

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Haberman shares photos of Trump-era ...
  2. Seven Dems vote for GOP ...
  3. Graham warned to follow decorum rule ...
  4. McConnell gets win on Trump in NATO ...
  5. DeSantis is ‘scarier’ opponent ...
  6. Pink Floyd’s Waters backs ...
  7. Winners and losers from the ...
  8. Democrats see new signs of hope ahead ...
  9. Milley vowed to fight Trump from the ...
  10. Five takeaways on a super August ...
  11. These seven GOP senators voted to ...
  12. The Memo: Biden’s hot streak fails ...
  13. ‘Come on, Bernie’: Democrats ...
  14. Trump v. Nixon: When prosecution is ...
  15. BA.5 becomes most prominent COVID ...
  16. Juan Williams: Seniors get nothing by ...
  17. Democrats fail to overrule ...
  18. GOP shrugs off Kansas abortion vote ...
Load more

Video

See all Video