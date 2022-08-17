Syria denies it is holding US journalist Austin Tice

Syria’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday denied claims that the government is holding American journalist Austin Tice, just days after the 10th anniversary of his disappearance in the country.

The ministry said statements from President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week calling on the Syrian government to release him are misleading. It said the Syrian government denies that it has kidnapped or disappeared any U.S. citizen who has entered its territory and emphasizes that it complies with international law.

Tice was kidnapped in August 2012 while covering the Syrian Civil War as a freelance journalist.

The foreign ministry said any dialogue or official communication with the U.S. government will be public and based on respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and “non-interference” in its internal affairs.

Biden said in his statement last week that he has repeatedly called on the Syrian government to release Tice, saying that there “is no higher priority” for his administration than ensuring the safe return of every American wrongfully detained or held hostage abroad.

Tice’s mother said following Biden’s statement that the president’s remarks show he is “ready to engage with Syria.

Tice’s parents called on Biden to get directly involved in securing their son’s release in an open letter in October. Biden met with them in May to reassure them that his administration is working to bring him home.

Biden has also been under pressure to achieve the freedom of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan from Russia. Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison earlier this month.