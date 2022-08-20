trending:

International

Zelensky calls for strength ahead of Ukrainian Independence Day, fears of Russian escalation

by Caroline Vakil - 08/20/22 8:14 PM ET
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File
FILE – In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on July 8, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, attends a meeting with military officials during his visit the war-hit Dnipropetrovsk region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for strength in an address to the nation on Saturday amid fears of a possible escalation by Russia and as the country nears its Independence Day.

“We must all be strong enough to resist any enemy provocations – as much as it takes to make the occupiers answer for all their blows and terror – for Kharkiv and Donbas, for Azovstal and Mykolaiv, for the filtration camps, for Bucha, Irpin for all cities… We must all be strong enough to endure and go all the way to Ukrainian victory,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine will be approaching its 31st anniversary of their Independence Day on Aug. 24, which also marks six months since Russia began its invasion into Ukraine. 

The Strategic Communications Directorate, Office of the Chief of Defense, Armed Forces of Ukraine warned in a post on Thursday that “Russia is concentrating a large number of anti-aircraft missiles near the borders with Ukraine and in the occupied territories from the S-300 air defense system.”

“The threat of massive shelling of the territory of Ukraine, at least, with S-300 missiles is obvious. Taking into account the arrival of a number of echelons by the 20th, it is also obvious that they are concentrated until August 24,” it added.

Zelensky in his address suggested that Russia could try to do something “particularly nasty, something particularly cruel” this week.

“One of the key tasks of the enemy is to humiliate us, Ukrainians, to devalue our capabilities, our heroes, to spread despair, fear, to spread conflicts… Therefore, it is important never, for a single moment, to give in to this enemy pressure, not to wind oneself up, not to show weakness,” the Ukrainian president said.

Zelensky’s remarks come as the Biden administration announced on Friday it would be sending another $775 million dollars-worth of military aid in Ukraine in a situation that Western officials assess as close to an operational standstill on both sides.

Tags Armed Forces of Ukraine Biden administration Office of the Chief of Defense Russia russian invasion of ukraine Strategic Communications Directorate Ukraine Ukranian Independence Day Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky

