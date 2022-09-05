Canadian police charge stabbing suspects with murder as manhunt continues

Canadian police on Monday charged two men suspected of fatally stabbing 10 people and wounding another 18 with first-degree murder as a massive manhunt for the pair continues.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in the province of Saskatchewan, where the stabbings occurred on Sunday, identified the suspects as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30.

Damien Sanderson is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of breaking and entering, RCMP said in a news release.

Myles Sanderson is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of breaking and entering.

A warrant has been issued for their arrest and more charges are forthcoming, police said.

Both suspects remain at large after fleeing from the crime scenes at James Smith Cree Nation, an indigenous reserve, and the village of Weldon. They were last seen in the provincial capital of Regina.

RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore in a video address asked for the community’s help in finding the suspects.

“We are undertaking every effort to locate them as quickly as possible,” Blackmore said. “To those of you who have lost a loved one, our hearts ache and break for you.”

Police received the first report of a stabbing around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday. The suspects allegedly attacked the victims at 13 different locations.

RCMP said Damien Sanderson is 5-foot-7, 155 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson is 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. They were last seen driving a Black Nissan Rogue.

Blackmore said in a statement that hundreds of law enforcement personnel were working aggressively to apprehend the suspects.

“To the people of Saskatchewan and beyond, please be assured that we are using every human, investigational and technological resource we have available to locate and arrest the persons responsible for this tragedy and to ensure your safety,” she said.