Zelensky pitches investors on Ukraine while virtually ringing NYSE bell

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky virtually rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday as he asked investors to support Ukraine in national projects and in its defense against the ongoing Russian invasion.

Zelensky officially signaled the market was open for the day as he pitched to investors on the world’s largest stock exchange, requesting they support his promotional campaign looking to attract investors to the nation’s projects.

“We have united the whole world around our struggle for freedom, we are liberating Ukrainian territory from the Russian army,” Zelensky said. “We are giving you and your companies the opportunity to work with us.

“Invest in Ukraine — this will be your victory,” the Ukrainian president added.

The program, Advantage Ukraine, comprises a wide array of projects seeking financial investors, including for national defense, infrastructure, natural resources and in the pharmaceutical industry. It’s part of Ukraine’s push to rebuild the nation, establish a stronger corporate network and attract foreign investors.

Advantage Ukraine has already won over key investors, including Microsoft and Google parent company Alphabet.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet, expressed support Tuesday for “the launch of Advantage Ukraine and the positive vision it lays out for Ukraine’s economic future.”

“As we continue to help support Ukraine through our platforms and tools — and counter dangerous misinformation online — it’s important that we also support Ukrainian businesses working to sustain and grow their economy,” Pichai said in a statement.

Zelensky’s pitch comes as Ukraine launches a large counterattack against Russian forces that invaded his country in late February.

Ukrainian defenders plan to strike deep in territory seized by Russia in their first major offensive, planning to take out arms depots, cut off supply lines and destroy command and control posts.

The offensive is being launched with the support of U.S. aid and equipment, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.

Ukraine has already pushed back Russian troops from the west and the capitol region of Kyiv, with much of the fighting now concentrated in the nation’s eastern region.

Zelensky, primarily speaking to American investors, said Tuesday that Ukraine is “fighting for everything you have.”

“We stand so that every Ukrainian will enjoy all the manifestations of freedom available for a free person in a democratic society,” Zelensky said.