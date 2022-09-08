Zelensky highlights ‘good news’ surrounding recaptured settlements

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday shared what he called “good news” about his country’s armed forces recapturing settlements from Russia as the months-long conflict with Moscow continues.

“This week we have good news from the Kharkiv region. Probably, you all have already seen reports about the activity of Ukrainian defenders. And I think every citizen feels proud of our warriors,” Zelensky said in his presidential address on Wednesday. “It is a well-deserved pride, a right feeling.”

Zelensky noted the successful victories Ukraine’s brigade units had in the unnamed settlements, thanking them for the “bravery and heroism” they showed during the combat missions.

The leader also congratulated the country’s 406th Separate Artillery Brigade and the 60th Separate Infantry Brigade for their victories on the battlefield.

“Each success of our military in one direction or another changes the general situation along the entire front line in favor of Ukraine,” Zelensky said in his address, noting that the new victories will help benefit fighters in regions such as Zaporizhzhia, where a nuclear plant has been the target of heavy shelling attacks during the conflict as many share concerns about a potential nuclear disaster across the European continent.

“The more difficult it is for the occupiers, the more losses they have, the better the positions of our defenders in Donbas will be, the more reliable the defense of Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and the cities of the Dnipropetrovsk region will be, the faster we will be able to liberate the Azov region and the entire south.”

Zelensky’s remarks come as Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Thursday, announcing that the U.S. will send more than $2 billion in military aid to Ukraine and other countries that have been threatened by Russia.

U.S. officials also announced on Thursday that President Biden has approved additional military aid to Ukraine worth up to $675 million, which includes armored ambulances, anti-tank systems, artillery munitions and howitzers.