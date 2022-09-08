trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Trump offers statement on Queen Elizabeth II’s death

by Julia Mueller - 09/08/22 3:16 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 09/08/22 3:16 PM ET

Former President Trump responded to news that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has passed, leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III. 

“Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world,” Trump said in a statement from his website 45office.com.

The former president shared condolences on behalf of himself and former first lady Melania Trump. 

“Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her!” 

Trump said during his presidency that he was a “tremendous fan” of Queen Elizabeth, telling British newspaper The Sun that “she has really never made a mistake.”

After a state visit to the United Kingdom in 2019, Trump famously said the monarch had more fun with him during the trip than she’d had in 25 years. He was the 12th sitting U.S. president welcomed at Buckingham Palace by the late queen.  

“May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care,” Trump concluded in his Thursday statement. 

Tags Buckingham Palace Donald Trump King Charles III Melania Trump Melania Trump Prince Charles Prince Charles queen elizabeth Queen Elizabeth II United Kingdom

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DoorDash customer says delivery ...
  2. Trump special master ruling ...
  3. A Russian soldier speaks out: ‘The ...
  4. Trump offers statement on Queen ...
  5. DOJ appeals special master ruling in ...
  6. Operation London Bridge: Here’s ...
  7. Queen Elizabeth, longest-serving ...
  8. Sanders vows to oppose controversial ...
  9. Schumer in tough spot over Manchin ...
  10. House Republicans ‘gravely ...
  11. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
  12. DOJ investigating Trump super ...
  13. Klobuchar pulls vote on bipartisan ...
  14. Five big moments from Queen Elizabeth ...
  15. Trump’s DOJ pushed for legal action ...
  16. Trump controversy sparks scramble for ...
  17. Florida judge throws Trump, DOJ ...
  18. Liberals push Biden on marijuana ...
Load more

Video

See all Video