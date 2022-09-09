Thousands gather at Buckingham Palace to honor Elizabeth

Thousands of people gathered at Buckingham Palace on Thursday and into Friday to mourn and honor Queen Elizabeth II following her death.

People from across England traveled to London despite heavy rains, where videos were shared showing them singing “God Save the Queen,” while many wept in response to the news of her passing.

The mourners continued to gather throughout the night and into Friday afternoon.

Elizabeth was mourned internationally, including in the U.S. as Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff.

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her,” wrote President Biden and first lady Jill Biden in a statement.

They continued: “The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.”

Queen Elizabeth will be succeeded by her son, King Charles III, who will give a televised address to the nation on Friday.

The queen was also honored by former Presidents Trump, Obama, George W. Bush, Clinton and Carter on Thursday.

“May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care,” wrote Trump in a post on Truth Social.

Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama praised the queen, expressing thanks that they were able to come to know her.

“Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance,” they wrote in a statement.

Bush in his statement remembered meeting Elizabeth with his wife Laura Bush, saying that “having tea with Her Majesty — and her Corgis — is among our fondest memories of the presidency.”

“Our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign,” he continued.

Clinton added that Elizabeth had been a “source of stability, serenity and strength” during her reign.

The oldest living president, 97-year-old Jimmy Carter, joined in honoring the queen for her life and rule.

“Her dignity, graciousness, and sense of duty have been an inspiration and we join the millions around the world in mourning a remarkable leader,” Carter, who was born two years before Elizabeth, wrote in a statement with his wife Rosalynn Carter.