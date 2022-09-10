trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Russian Defense Ministry says forces pulling back from area near Kharkiv

by Julia Shapero - 09/10/22 12:09 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 09/10/22 12:09 PM ET
FILE – Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, July 14, 2022. Supplies of Western weapons, including U.S. HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, has significantly boosted the Ukrainian military’s capability, allowing it to target Russian munitions deports, bridges and other key facilities with precision and impunity. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that it had removed forces from around several areas near the city of Kharkiv, according to state-run media agency TASS.

In a bulleted statement posted to Telegram, TASS reported that the Russian Defense Ministry made a number of statements regarding the war in Ukraine on Saturday.

Chiefly, the ministry said that troops had been removed from the Balakleya and Izyum regions to “step up efforts in the Donetsk” region, according to the translated message.

“The Izyum-Balakleyskaya grouping of Russian troops was rolled up in three days and transferred to the territory of the DPR,” the statement from TASS read.

Russian forces left to focus on achieving “the stated goals of the special military operation to liberate Donbass,” the defense ministry said.

The announcement came after Ukrainian officials said its forces had made major advances in the region in the past week.  

Ukraine’s security service and foreign ministry both said on Saturday that Ukrainian troops had retaken the town of Kupiansk, north of Izyum. Videos circulating on social media and reports from the British Defense Ministry also suggested that Ukrainian forces were advancing on Izyum.

In the nearly seven months since Russia first invaded Ukraine, it has been forced to reevaluate its aims for the war.

After failing to take the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Russian forces refocused their efforts on eastern Ukraine, where most of the fighting has occurred in recent months.  

Tags Donetsk Kharkiv russia Russian Defense Ministry russian invasion of ukraine ukraine

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Oz tries to tighten the screws on ...
  2. CNN’s Tapper: It would be ...
  3. More than 70 House Democrats join ...
  4. How a railroad strike could send food ...
  5. The 10 most polluted states in the US
  6. DoorDash customer says delivery ...
  7. Former Trump White House lawyer says ...
  8. Russian Defense Ministry says forces ...
  9. Changes spark chatter of CNN shifting ...
  10. Department of Justice subpoenas ...
  11. DeSantis, democracy, abortion: How ...
  12. Klobuchar pulls vote on bipartisan ...
  13. Democrats seek campaign opportunity ...
  14. Poll finds Kelly locked in tight race ...
  15. Harris says she’s concerned about ...
  16. Russia announces troop pullback from ...
  17. Why a Texas health care ruling could ...
  18. Ohio shows signs of becoming swing ...
Load more

Video

See all Video