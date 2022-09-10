trending:

Harry and Meghan join William and Kate outside Windsor Castle to view tributes to queen

by Julia Shapero - 09/10/22 3:43 PM ET
Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales and Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex view the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton in viewing tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family has been tense since the couple stepped back from their royal duties in 2020. Tensions increased after the couple accused the monarchy of a toxic environment and racist attacks in an Oprah Winfrey interview in early 2021.

However, following the death of the queen on Thursday, the two royal couples appeared side-by-side at Windsor Castle, viewing notes and flowers left outside the castle as tributes to Queen Elizabeth II. The newly ascended King Charles III also wished Harry and Meghan well in his first televised address on Friday.

