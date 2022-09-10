trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Zelensky predicts ‘turning point’ this winter, calls for more weapons

by Julia Shapero - 09/10/22 6:37 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 09/10/22 6:37 PM ET
Volodymyr Zelensky
AP/Efem Lukatsky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 28, 2022. Ukrainian officials countered by accusing Russian forces of planting explosives at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in preparation for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive in the region. They also have accused Russia of launching attacks from the plant using Ukrainian workers there as human shields and shelling the place themselves. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian shelling and mining of the plant amount to “nuclear blackmail.” (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that he believes this winter will be a “turning point” in the country’s war with Russia, following a series of military successes this week.

“I believe that this winter is a turning point, and it can lead to the rapid de-occupation of Ukraine,” Zelensky said at the 17th annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy. 

The Russian defense ministry said on Saturday that it had pulled its forces out of several cities near Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, after Ukrainian forces made significant advances in the region over the last week. 

The Ukrainian president also called for more military support from its allies, noting that “if we were a little stronger with weapons, we would de-occupy faster.”

The Biden administration announced on Thursday that it will be sending $2 billion in military aid to Ukraine and other countries at risk of Russian aggression, as well as an additional $675 million to Ukraine in weapons assistance.

Tags Joe Biden Military aid Russia russian invasion of ukraine Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky Yalta European Strategy

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Chipotle puts a stop to ...
  2. Former Trump White House lawyer says ...
  3. More than 70 House Democrats join ...
  4. The 10 most polluted states in the US
  5. Oz tries to tighten the screws on ...
  6. How a railroad strike could send food ...
  7. CNN’s Tapper: It would be ...
  8. Texas rep presents convicted Jan. 6 ...
  9. Klobuchar pulls vote on bipartisan ...
  10. Department of Justice subpoenas ...
  11. Gavin Newsom faces new challenge with ...
  12. DoorDash customer says delivery ...
  13. Harris says she’s concerned about ...
  14. Biden to attend premier Hispanic ...
  15. Poll finds Kelly locked in tight race ...
  16. Changes spark chatter of CNN shifting ...
  17. US life expectancy is in freefall — ...
  18. Ohio shows signs of becoming swing ...
Load more

Video

See all Video