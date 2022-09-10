trending:

International

7.6 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea, no tsunami threat expected

by Jared Gans - 09/10/22 9:23 PM ET
SteveCollender/ iStock

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) detected a magnitude 7.6 earthquake in the South Pacific country of Papua New Guinea on Saturday. 

The quake occurred inland, 67 kilometers, or 40 miles, east of the town of Kainantu in the eastern part of the county. It occurred Sunday morning local time. 

It was about 90 kilometers, or 55 miles, deep. Earthquakes can occur as deep as hundreds of kilometers beneath the earth’s surface, but they are stronger if they are shallower, according to the USGS. 

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on its website that there is no threat of a tsunami in the area. 

The USGS issued a yellow alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses, meaning that some casualties and damage are possible but should be relatively localized. Yellow alerts have required a local or regional response in the past. 

Papua New Guinea, located to the east of Indonesia and north of Australia, is located on the Pacific ocean’s “Ring of Fire,” where ample seismic and volcanic activity regularly occurs.

