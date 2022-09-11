Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin passes through Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Balmoral Castle early Sunday, traveling through Scotland on the first leg of a journey that will culminate in her funeral in London next week.

The royal family said the queen’s coffin was accompanied by Princess Anne, Elizabeth’s daughter, and Anne’s husband, Sir Tim Laurence.

“The wreath on the coffin features Dhalias, Sweet Peas, Phlox White Heather and Pine Fir from the Balmoral Estate,” the Royal Family said in a statement.

The coffin was en route to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the British monarch’s official residence in Scotland, which is located in Edinburgh.

Elizabeth died on Thursday, ending the 70-year reign of Britain’s longest-serving monarch. Her death was quickly met with messages of mourning from the British people and leaders across the globe.

The queen’s passing set in motion Operation London Bridge, a plan in place for decades that spans the mourning period.

Sunday’s travel from Balmoral to Edinburgh was the first of multiple legs the queen’s coffin will take over the next week.

“A sad and poignant moment as Her Majesty, The Queen leaves her beloved Balmoral for the final time,” tweeted Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland. “Today, as she makes her journey to Edinburgh, Scotland will pay tribute to an extraordinary woman.”

On Monday, King Charles III and the royal family will escort her coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral, which is located down the street from the palace. The queen’s coffin will lie in the cathedral until Tuesday.

The Royal Air Force will then fly the coffin from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt, a base located west of London, so her coffin can be taken to Buckingham Palace.

On Wednesday, Elizabeth’s coffin will be taken during a procession to the Palace of Westminster, the meeting place of the British Parliament, where a short service will take place.

The public can pay their respects as the queen lies in state for four days at the Palace of Westminster.

The coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey the following Monday for the queen’s funeral. President Biden said he plans to attend the funeral.