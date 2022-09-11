UK ambassador to US: Queen’s death marks ‘twin themes’ of loss and renewal

The British ambassador to the U.S. on Sunday said she felt very emotional following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, calling her the “embodiment” of U.K. history.

“I think it is right that she lived a good life — her service is exemplary, 70 years,” Karen Pierce told co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I think it’s very sad to think that has finally come [to an end],” Pierce continued. “But as your presenter said, it’s a moment also of renewal. And those twin themes of loss and renewal, I think, go backwards and forwards in people’s minds.”

Pierce, who has served as ambassador to the U.S. since March 2020, previously served the U.K. as its ambassador to the United Nations and Afghanistan.

She also said the queen was “incredibly interested” in American politics and believed strongly in the strong U.K.-U.S. ties, often described as a special relationship.

“She read the embassy’s cables, she would talk to me about American politics,” Pierce said. “And that’s an incredible thing to be able to chat with the queen, who has seen it all, about what’s happening.”

When asked about what the queen meant for women and girls in Britain, Pierce called Elizabeth the “ultimate role model,” adding that the queen was honored to receive a women in leadership award named after Ruth Bader Ginsburg late last year.

“There might be lots of men between you and the queen,” Pierce said on CNN. “But at the end of the day, there was the queen, which was fantastic.”