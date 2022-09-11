trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Canada’s Conservatives take populist shift with new leader

by Julia Mueller - 09/11/22 4:53 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 09/11/22 4:53 PM ET
The Canadian flag flies at half-staff over the Canadian Embassy in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

The Conservative Party of Canada on Saturday picked populist Pierre Poilievre to lead the party and challenge sitting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Poilievre, a lifelong conservative who first snagged a seat in Canada’s Parliament in 2004, supported the weeks-long “Freedom Convoy” of Canadian truckers protesting vaccine requirements and other COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Up against four other candidates, Poilievre was declared the winner with 68 percent of the vote, according to the CBC.

Canada’s Conservatives have lost three elections to Trudeau, and are now rallying behind Poilievre’s potential to unseat the Liberal leader. 

The party voted to oust former leader Erin O’Toole, who assumed the role in 2020, earlier this year after he worked to keep his party close to center on some issues.

“Congratulations to @PierrePoilievre on his decisive victory in the @CPC_HQ leadership. Conservatives need to be united, strong and compassionate as we earn the trust of more Canadians to bring the country together,” O’Toole wrote on Twitter Saturday.

Poilievre has positioned himself in opposition to what he sees as the Canadian establishment and Liberal policies on topics like the economy and the pandemic — and worked to appeal to Canadians frustrated with government “calling the shots and dictating how you should live your life,” according to his campaign site.

“Tonight begins the journey to replace an old government that costs you more and delivers you less with a new government that puts you first—your paycheck, your retirement, your home, your country,” Poilievre said in an address Saturday, in video shared by CPAC.

An election date for a Poilievre-Trudeau matchup hasn’t been set, and could be held off until as late as 2025, according to the Wall Street Journal, due to an agreement between Canada’s New Democrats party and the minority Liberal government.

Trudeau took to Twitter to congratulate Poilievre and note that “as Parliamentarians, we must work together to deliver results for people across the country. Canadians expect – and deserve – nothing less.”

Tags Canada Justin Trudeau Pierre Poilievre

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Chris Christie: DOJ’s chances of ...
  2. Putin’s strategy to weaponize winter
  3. Why Barr is breaking from Trump ...
  4. The 10 most polluted states in the US
  5. Jan. 6 panel set to reemerge with eye ...
  6. Chipotle puts a stop to ...
  7. How a railroad strike could send food ...
  8. Trump supported ‘coup’ to oust ...
  9. The best ‘beer towns’ to visit ...
  10. Senate Intelligence chair says ...
  11. Former Trump White House lawyer says ...
  12. Religion and Samuel Alito’s time ...
  13. Ukraine’s latest counteroffensive ...
  14. More than 70 House Democrats join ...
  15. Biden continues to stiff-arm the press
  16. Who are the four people Trump and the ...
  17. Democrats should not allow extremist ...
  18. Ohio shows signs of becoming swing ...
Load more

Video

See all Video