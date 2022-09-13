Kirby sees ‘momentum’ by Ukrainians: ‘No doubt about it’

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said early Tuesday that he sees momentum among Ukrainian forces as they regain territory seized by Russia.

“Clearly, up in that northeast region, there’s some momentum here by the Ukrainians, no doubt about it,” he told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America.”

Kirby said the Ukrainian advance has been “swift” and “stunning,” but there is much territory for Ukraine to reclaim, particularly in the southern part of the country, where Kyiv’s forces are facing stronger Russian resistance near the city of Kherson.

Ukraine has embarked on a counteroffensive to push back Russian troops from territory that Russia has captured during the war, which started six months ago. Ukrainian troops have been putting increased pressure on Russian soldiers retreating from areas in the northeastern part of the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that the country has retaken more than 2,000 square miles in just the past couple weeks.

Kirby told Stephanopoulos that Ukraine has planned the counteroffensive carefully and has done well managing its logistics and sustainment in getting supplies to its troops throughout the war. He said the war does not seem to be at the point of reaching a diplomatic settlement yet, noting that Zelensky will decide on when he is ready to sit down to negotiate.

“There’s still a lot of fighting going on, not just in the north but elsewhere in the country, and Mr. Putin has shown no inclination to stop the prosecution of this war against the Ukrainian people,” Kirby said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.