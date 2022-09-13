trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Kirby sees ‘momentum’ by Ukrainians: ‘No doubt about it’

by Jared Gans - 09/13/22 11:45 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 09/13/22 11:45 AM ET
John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said early Tuesday that he sees momentum among Ukrainian forces as they regain territory seized by Russia. 

“Clearly, up in that northeast region, there’s some momentum here by the Ukrainians, no doubt about it,” he told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America.”

Kirby said the Ukrainian advance has been “swift” and “stunning,” but there is much territory for Ukraine to reclaim, particularly in the southern part of the country, where Kyiv’s forces are facing stronger Russian resistance near the city of Kherson. 

Ukraine has embarked on a counteroffensive to push back Russian troops from territory that Russia has captured during the war, which started six months ago. Ukrainian troops have been putting increased pressure on Russian soldiers retreating from areas in the northeastern part of the country. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that the country has retaken more than 2,000 square miles in just the past couple weeks. 

Kirby told Stephanopoulos that Ukraine has planned the counteroffensive carefully and has done well managing its logistics and sustainment in getting supplies to its troops throughout the war. He said the war does not seem to be at the point of reaching a diplomatic settlement yet, noting that Zelensky will decide on when he is ready to sit down to negotiate. 

“There’s still a lot of fighting going on, not just in the north but elsewhere in the country, and Mr. Putin has shown no inclination to stop the prosecution of this war against the Ukrainian people,” Kirby said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tags John Kirby John Kirby Russia-Ukraine war Ukraine counteroffensive Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Like his soldiers, is Putin doomed?
  2. Has Merrick Garland screwed up the ...
  3. Trump wants it both ways on ...
  4. Far-right candidate causes headaches ...
  5. GOP senators led by Graham slam Trump ...
  6. Former federal prosecutor says Barr ...
  7. Less than half of Americans can name ...
  8. ‘Republicans for ...
  9. Why Ukraine’s successful offensive ...
  10. Alaska Senate candidate drops out of ...
  11. Most Americans don’t want Trump or ...
  12. Russian municipal deputies call for ...
  13. Senate to investigate alleged Trump ...
  14. Putin’s strategy to weaponize winter
  15. DRIED UP: In Utah, drying Great Salt ...
  16. Cheney: Trump’s reported insistence ...
  17. Majority of Americans view Biden’s ...
  18. Here are the best-ranked colleges in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video