Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to women in line paying respects to Queen Elizabeth

A man was arrested Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting two women waiting in line to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, London Metropolitan Police said.

Adio Adeshine, 19, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breach of a sexual harm prevention order, London police said in a press release.

The two women were waiting in line in Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday when Adeshine allegedly exposed himself and pushed into the women from behind, according to a report from CNN.

“As those present in the queue will have seen, officers were on hand to immediately respond and arrest the man,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said in a statement, noting that “there has been very little crime or other incidents where officers have had to intervene.”

Thousands have been waiting in line to view the Queen’s coffin while her body lies in state at Westminster Hall. Elizabeth, 96, passed at her beloved Balmoral estate in Scotland last Thursday. Her death marked the end of 70 years on the British throne as the longest-serving monarch in the country’s history.

She is survived by her heir, and first son, King Charles III. Since her death, leaders from around the world including President Biden and former President Trump have released statements remembering the queen.

The funeral events for Elizabeth have gone on for days, and this week, her body was processed through London to lie in state at Westminster Hall until Monday, the day of her funeral.

As of Friday night, mourners faced a wait time of more than 19 hours.