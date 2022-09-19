trending:

American hostage freed by Taliban in prisoner swap for Afghan leader

by Zach Schonfeld - 09/19/22 7:43 AM ET
Bashir Noorzai
Bashir Noorzai, center, a senior Taliban detainee held at Guantanamo attends his release ceremony, at the Intercontinental Hotel, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Bashir Noorzai, a notorious drug lord and member of the Taliban, told reporters in Kabul on Monday that he spent 17 years and six months in the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, and that he was the last Taliban prisoner there. Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Monday that the released American was Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran and civilian contractor kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Mark Frerichs, an American hostage held by the Taliban for more than two years, was freed on Monday, multiple news agencies reported.

Frerichs, a veteran and civilian contractor, worked in Afghanistan for a decade as an engineer before being abducted in early 2020.

His release appears to be part of a swap that included the release of a Taliban drug lord, Bashir Noorzai, who was imprisoned by the United States for smuggling more than $50 million worth of heroin, according to Reuters.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready to solve problems by negotiation with all including the United States,” said Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban’s foreign minister, according to Reuters.

President Biden had called for Frerichs’s release, saying he had done nothing wrong.

“Threatening the safety of Americans or any innocent civilians is always unacceptable, and hostage-taking is an act of particular cruelty and cowardice,” he said in January.

Biden also tied Frerirchs’s release to the Taliban’s recognition. The group regained control of Afghanistan in August 2021 as Biden completed the U.S. withdrawal from the country.

 “The Taliban must immediately release Mark before it can expect any consideration of its aspirations for legitimacy. This is not negotiable,” said Biden.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the time echoed Biden’s demand.

 “We call on the Taliban to release him,” Blinken said of Noorzai. “We will continue working to bring him home.”

Frerichs’s family previously indicated the U.S. government wanted to trade Frerirchs’s release for an individual imprisoned for 17 years. Noorzai was arrested 17 years ago in 2005.

Biden is also facing pressure to secure the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, both of whom are detained in Russia. He met with Griner and Whelan’s families on Friday.

