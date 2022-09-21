trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Hundreds detained at anti-mobilization protests in Russia: rights group

by Brad Dress - 09/21/22 2:35 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 09/21/22 2:35 PM ET
Vladimir Smirnov/TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sept. 7, 2022.

At least 876 protesters have been detained in 38 cities across Russia as protests swept the country on Wednesday following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree to call up more reservists to fight in Ukraine.

Around 337 protesters were detained in the capital of Moscow, according to the independent human rights organization OVD-Info, which has published a list of the detained protesters in a tracker.

In the port city of St. Petersburg, another 301 protesters were detained. Protesters have been arrested in nearly every major city across Russia.

Putin delivered a rare address to the nation on Wednesday announcing the partial mobilization, which could see up to 300,000 new soldiers drafted.

Russia has suffered heavy losses in Ukraine after Ukrainian forces launched a massive counterattack this month.

Tags protests Russia Ukraine Vladimir Putin

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House releases state-by-state ...
  2. Five takeaways from Putin’s speech ...
  3. Trump support among Republicans slips ...
  4. Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger ...
  5. GOP ‘stunts’ with migrants sweep ...
  6. Graham throws another wrench into ...
  7. Trump, sons rip New York attorney ...
  8. Fetterman looks to quell concerns ...
  9. Trump responds to Putin’s warning ...
  10. New York attorney general sues Trump, ...
  11. These are the happiest states in ...
  12. US home sales dip for seventh ...
  13. Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard ...
  14. Stefanik slams NY AG’s case brought ...
  15. Student loan forgiveness: Don’t ...
  16. Watch live: Powell holds press ...
  17. Fed hikes rates by 75 basis points ...
  18. Biden signs bill eliminating civil ...
Load more

Video

See all Video