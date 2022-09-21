Hundreds detained at anti-mobilization protests in Russia: rights group

At least 876 protesters have been detained in 38 cities across Russia as protests swept the country on Wednesday following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree to call up more reservists to fight in Ukraine.

Around 337 protesters were detained in the capital of Moscow, according to the independent human rights organization OVD-Info, which has published a list of the detained protesters in a tracker.

In the port city of St. Petersburg, another 301 protesters were detained. Protesters have been arrested in nearly every major city across Russia.

Putin delivered a rare address to the nation on Wednesday announcing the partial mobilization, which could see up to 300,000 new soldiers drafted.

Russia has suffered heavy losses in Ukraine after Ukrainian forces launched a massive counterattack this month.