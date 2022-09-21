trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Zelensky calls for a special tribunal to punish Russia in UN speech

by Julia Shapero - 09/21/22 7:00 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 09/21/22 7:00 PM ET
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from video addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for the creation of a special tribunal to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine in a speech to the United Nations on Wednesday.

“Ukraine demands punishment for trying to steal our territory,” Zelensky said. “Punishment for the murders of thousands of people. Punishment for tortures and humiliations of women and men.”

Zelensky said Ukraine has prepared “precise steps” to create a tribunal but did not give any specific details. The Ukrainian president also suggested revoking Russia’s voting, veto and delegation rights within the U.N.

“This will become [a] signal to all ‘would-be’ aggressors that they must value peace or be brought to responsibility by the world,” he added.

Zelensky previously called for a tribunal in July at a conference hosted by the International Criminal Court. The renewed calls for a special tribunal come shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin called up 300,000 more troops on Wednesday.

Russian forces left the Kharkiv region and regrouped in the Donetsk region after Ukrainian forces made major gains in a recent counteroffensive. Following the retreat of Russian forces, Zelensky said Ukrainian officials have found torture chambers and mass burial sites. Ukraine similarly found mass burial sites after Russian forces left Bucha, near the capital of Kyiv.

Tags russia russian invasion of ukraine tribunal ukraine Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOJ investigating Mike Lindell over ...
  2. Putin takes big risk by mobilizing ...
  3. White House releases state-by-state ...
  4. White House slams Ted Cruz for ...
  5. Trump responds to Putin’s warning ...
  6. Five things to know about the NY ...
  7. House passes Jan. 6 election reform ...
  8. Five takeaways from Putin’s speech ...
  9. Jan. 6 panel announces September ...
  10. Graham throws another wrench into ...
  11. Four House Republicans vote against ...
  12. Student loan forgiveness: Don’t ...
  13. Trump support among Republicans slips ...
  14. NATO chief says Putin has made ‘big ...
  15. Manchin releases proposed text on ...
  16. Colorado sheriff under investigation ...
  17. These are the 9 House Republicans who ...
  18. New evidence shows GOP’s Trump ...
Load more

Video

See all Video