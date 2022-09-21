Zelensky calls for a special tribunal to punish Russia in UN speech

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for the creation of a special tribunal to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine in a speech to the United Nations on Wednesday.

“Ukraine demands punishment for trying to steal our territory,” Zelensky said. “Punishment for the murders of thousands of people. Punishment for tortures and humiliations of women and men.”

Zelensky said Ukraine has prepared “precise steps” to create a tribunal but did not give any specific details. The Ukrainian president also suggested revoking Russia’s voting, veto and delegation rights within the U.N.

“This will become [a] signal to all ‘would-be’ aggressors that they must value peace or be brought to responsibility by the world,” he added.

Zelensky previously called for a tribunal in July at a conference hosted by the International Criminal Court. The renewed calls for a special tribunal come shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin called up 300,000 more troops on Wednesday.

Russian forces left the Kharkiv region and regrouped in the Donetsk region after Ukrainian forces made major gains in a recent counteroffensive. Following the retreat of Russian forces, Zelensky said Ukrainian officials have found torture chambers and mass burial sites. Ukraine similarly found mass burial sites after Russian forces left Bucha, near the capital of Kyiv.