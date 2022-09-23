trending:

South Korean president caught on hot mic insulting US Congress

by Julia Shapero - 09/23/22 10:50 AM ET
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was caught on a hot mic insulting the U.S. Congress, after President Biden promised several billion dollars for a global health initiative on Wednesday.

“How could Biden not lose damn face if these f—ers do not pass it in Congress?” Yoon said, following a photo op with the U.S. president on the margins of the United Nations meetings in New York.

Biden pledged $6 billion to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria over three years, the first $2 billion of which is included in the president’s proposed budget for next year. However, Congress ultimately decides how the country will spend its money.

Yoon took office in May and was in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

Washington and Seoul participated in the largest joint military exercise in years last month in an effort to deter hostile actions from North Korea. Yoon had previously promised to “normalize” the joint war games with the U.S., after former President Trump halted the military exercises in 2018.

