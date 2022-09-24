trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Russian foreign minister: U.S. ‘playing with fire around Taiwan’

by Julia Shapero - 09/24/22 6:22 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 09/24/22 6:22 PM ET
Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the United States of “playing with fire around Taiwan” in a speech to the U. N. General Assembly on Saturday.

“They are promising military support to Taiwan,” Lavrov said. “Clearly, the notorious Monroe Doctrine is becoming global in scope. Washington is trying to turn the entire world into its own backyard.” 

The Monroe Doctrine — a 19th century U.S. policy that forbid further European colonization of Latin America — essentially established a U.S. sphere of influence over the Western Hemisphere.

Tensions between the U.S. and China have remained heightened since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made a controversial visit to Taiwan last month. Beijing launched a series of military drills in the Taiwan strait following Pelosi’s visit, with Taiwan accusing China of rehearsing an invasion of the island.

President Biden affirmed in a recent interview with “60 Minutes” that the U.S. would defend Taiwan against an attack. However, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned at the U.N. General Assembly on Saturday that “any move to obstruct China’s reunification is bound to be crushed by the wheels of history.”

The U.S. has maintained its “one China” policy since reestablishing relations with Beijing in the late 1970s. Under the policy, the U.S. walks a fine line, recognizing Beijing as the sole legal Chinese government while maintaining an unofficial relationship with Taiwan.

In his speech, Lavrov also more broadly railed against the U.S. and its allies, calling the European Union an “authoritarian, harsh, dictatorial entity” and harshly criticizing U.S. foreign policy.

“At some point in the past, declaring that they were victorious in the Cold War, Washington erected themselves into an almost envoy of God on Earth, without any obligations but only the sacred right to act with impunity whenever and wherever they want,” he said. “And this can be done anywhere, against any state, especially if they’ve somehow displeased the self-proclaimed masters of the world.”

Regarding Russia specifically, Lavrov claimed “the official Russophobia in the West is unprecedented now, the scope is grotesque.”

“They are not shying away from declaring the intent to inflict not only military defeat on our country but also to destroy and fracture Russia,” he said.

Tags Biden Biden administration China China China-Taiwan tensions Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi One China policy russia Russia Sergey Lavrov Sergey Lavrov Sergey Lavrov Taiwan Taiwan Wang Yi

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. California first state to ban natural ...
  2. The Memo: Unease about Trump’s ...
  3. The seven Democrats most likely to ...
  4. Kinzinger slams McCarthy over GOP ...
  5. Zelensky offers guarantees for ...
  6. Denver Riggleman: White House ...
  7. Five things Republicans would do in a ...
  8. Gingrich insults NBC News reporter ...
  9. Musk activating Starlink satellite ...
  10. Trump denounces New York attorney ...
  11. Some Republicans feel uneasy about ...
  12. US has privately warned Russia of ...
  13. Sunday shows preview: Putin orders ...
  14. California legalizes human composting
  15. Putin’s final goal in Ukraine has ...
  16. Unanimous decision making is ...
  17. Employees in anonymous letter ask ...
  18. Support from women boosts Biden to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video