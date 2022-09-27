trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Putin nuclear threat ‘not a bluff,’ Medvedev says

by Julia Shapero - 09/27/22 10:16 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 09/27/22 10:16 AM ET
Then-Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Russian President Vladimir Putin
Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin pool photo via AP
Then-Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a cabinet meeting in Moscow in 2020.

A key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Tuesday that Putin’s recent threat to use nuclear weapons is “not a bluff.”

Dmitry Medvedev, who took over as Russian president when Putin briefly ceded power in 2008, also challenged Western countries’ claims to stand with Ukraine in the event that Russia, which has been struggling in its seven-month war there, employs nuclear weapons.

“I believe that NATO will not directly intervene in the conflict even in this situation,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram. “After all, the security of Washington, London, Brussels is much more important for the North Atlantic Alliance than the fate of a dying Ukraine that no one needs.”

“The supply of modern weapons is just a business for Western countries,” he added. “Overseas and European demagogues are not going to perish in a nuclear apocalypse. Therefore, they will swallow the use of any weapon in the current conflict.”

Putin threatened to deploy Moscow’s nuclear weapons in an address to the country last week, in which he also announced a partial military call-up, Russia’s first such mobilization since World War II.

“This is not a bluff,” Putin said Wednesday. “And those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the weathervane can turn and point towards them.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he believes Putin’s threats “could be a reality.” However, White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan also warned on Sunday that the U.S. will “respond decisively” if Putin moves to use nuclear weapons.

Tags Dmitry Medvedev Dmitry Medvedev Jake Sullivan Jake Sullivan nuclear weapons russia russian invasion of ukraine Russo-Ukrainian war ukraine ukraine crisis Ukraine invasion ukraine war Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US faces bleak options as Putin turns ...
  2. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  3. Riggleman: After I criticized ...
  4. Riggleman at center of new Jan. 6 ...
  5. The seven Senate seats most likely to ...
  6. Cheney fuels talk of independent bid
  7. Court hands partial win to Trump in ...
  8. Senate Democrats release short-term ...
  9. Sinema in speech at McConnell Center ...
  10. Jan. 6 panel scrambles to crunch ...
  11. Manchin faces make-or-break vote on ...
  12. Pfizer vs. Moderna: What are the new ...
  13. Virginia students plan walkouts to ...
  14. Manchin surprised by McConnell ...
  15. Shutdown threat grows as lawmakers ...
  16. Democrats getting ‘crushed’ by ...
  17. Former DOJ official says special ...
  18. Secret Service took phones from 24 ...
Load more

Video

See all Video