trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Coons: Nord Stream pipeline leaks likely ‘an act by Russia’

by Jared Gans - 09/28/22 10:34 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 09/28/22 10:34 AM ET

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines were likely “an act by Russia” to place economic pressure on European allies of Ukraine. 

European leaders have said leaks that have happened on Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, two pipelines that carry natural gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany and supply Europe, may represent acts of intentional sabotage by Russia to punish Europe’s support of Ukraine. 

“We’ve seen over and over [Russian President] Vladimir Putin use energy as a weapon against the West to try and undermine NATO’s unity in the face of his brutal invasion of Ukraine,” Coons said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” 

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said that “deliberate actions” caused the leaks after seismologists detected explosions before the leaks began. 

Coons said turning off the West’s access to Russia’s supply of natural gas is Putin’s only chance of weakening NATO’s resolve to support Ukraine, but strong bipartisan support remains in Congress to continue the aid. 

Biden administration officials spoke to Danish officials on Tuesday on the “apparent sabotage” of the natural gas pipelines. U.S. officials have so far declined to speculate what could be causing the leaks.

Tags Chris Coons Chris Coons Mette Frederiksen natural gas Nord Stream 1 Nord Stream 2 Nord Stream pipelines Russia-Ukraine war Vladimir Putin

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  2. US Embassy in Russia tells Americans ...
  3. Biden speaks with DeSantis about ...
  4. How low could stocks go? Much ...
  5. How Hurricane Ian intensified so ...
  6. What does a ban on natural gas ...
  7. How US is using strategic ambiguity ...
  8. McConnell gives big boost to ...
  9. American Airlines flight interrupted ...
  10. McConnell, GOP give political payback ...
  11. The Memo: DeSantis faces ...
  12. Trump slams New York AG over fraud ...
  13. LIVE COVERAGE: Hurricane Ian becomes ...
  14. Florida v. California: The fight for ...
  15. Senate advances stopgap funding bill ...
  16. Are Democrats squandering their ...
  17. Ryan leading Vance by 3 points in ...
  18. Group sues to block Biden’s student ...
Load more

Video

See all Video