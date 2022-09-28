Coons: Nord Stream pipeline leaks likely ‘an act by Russia’

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines were likely “an act by Russia” to place economic pressure on European allies of Ukraine.

European leaders have said leaks that have happened on Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, two pipelines that carry natural gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany and supply Europe, may represent acts of intentional sabotage by Russia to punish Europe’s support of Ukraine.

“We’ve seen over and over [Russian President] Vladimir Putin use energy as a weapon against the West to try and undermine NATO’s unity in the face of his brutal invasion of Ukraine,” Coons said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said that “deliberate actions” caused the leaks after seismologists detected explosions before the leaks began.

Coons said turning off the West’s access to Russia’s supply of natural gas is Putin’s only chance of weakening NATO’s resolve to support Ukraine, but strong bipartisan support remains in Congress to continue the aid.

Biden administration officials spoke to Danish officials on Tuesday on the “apparent sabotage” of the natural gas pipelines. U.S. officials have so far declined to speculate what could be causing the leaks.