More Democrats than Republicans think Ukraine is winning Russia war: poll

More Democrats than Republicans believe that Ukraine is currently winning its war against Russia, according to a new The Economist-You Gov survey.

The new poll, published on Wednesday, found that 42 percent of Democratic respondents believe Ukraine has the upper hand in its conflict with Russia, while 30 percent of their GOP counterparts agree with the same sentiment.

Twenty-seven percent of respondents who identify as independents also believe that Ukraine is winning its conflict against Russia, according to the poll.

Meanwhile, 18 percent of Democrats in the survey said that Russia is winning the war, as well as 18 percent of Republican respondents and 15 percent of independent respondents.

The difference between respondents who identify as liberal and those who identify as conservative was even larger, according to the poll, with 48 percent of liberals saying they believe Ukraine is winning the war compared to 30 percent of conservatives. Thirty-two percent of respondents who identify as moderate said the same.

Additionally, 14 percent of liberals surveyed said they think Russia is winning the conflict, while 19 percent of conservatives and 15 percent of moderates expressed the same sentiment.

The poll comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin last week announced a partial military mobilization in the conflict amid a massive Ukrainian counteroffensive that has seen the country’s forces reclaim thousands of square miles of territory and push Russian troops back to the border in some places.

This marks the first time since World War II that Russia, which has suffered multiple setbacks in its seven-month conflict with neighboring Ukraine, has ordered such a mobilization. The partial call-up, which Kremlin officials say could involve up to 300,000 reservists being drafted to join the military, has sparked demonstrations across dozens of Russian cities and prompted tens of thousands of Russian nationals to flee the country, as well as leading to a number of reported attacks in Russia.

When asked who would be the eventual winner of the conflict, 40 percent of Democratic respondents to the Economist-You Gov poll said Ukraine will come out victorious. Twenty-four percent of independent respondents and 23 percent of Republicans who participated in the survey said the same.

The Economist-You Gov survey was conducted Sept. 24-27, with a total of 1,500 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 3.2 percentage points.