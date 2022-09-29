Queen Elizabeth II died of old age: death certificate

The late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 96, died of old age, according to her death certificate.

The Registrar General for Scotland on Thursday released the certificate, which lists just the one factor as cause of death.

The monarch died in early September at her Scottish estate of Balmoral Castle and was buried 10 days later after a long funeral process and a high-profile ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

The death certificate notes the queen’s time of death as 3:10 p.m. British time on Sept. 8. The first public announcement of her death from Buckingham Palace came more than three hours later, at 6:30 p.m.

The certificate lists her daughter Princess Anne as the informant, according to the National Records of Scotland.

The queen’s death ended a seven-decade span on the British throne and left her son Prince Charles to take leadership of the monarchy as King Charles III.

Her coffin made a long journey through the United Kingdom, from Scotland to her final resting place at Windsor Castle just outside of London.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were among hundreds of world leaders who attended the state funeral ceremony and paid their respects to the monarch as she lay in state.

Buckingham Palace had initially announced that the queen “died peacefully” at Balmoral, but her cause of death was not disclosed.