At least 23 dead in Kabul school bombing

At least 23 people were killed in a suicide bomb attack on an education center in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday, CNN reported.

Students at the Kaaj education center were taking a practice university entrance exam on Friday morning when the bomb went off. A doctor at a nearby hospital that received some of the victims told CNN that 23 had been killed and 36 were injured in the blast.

The blast took place in the predominantly Hazara neighborhood of Dasht-i-Barchi in Kabul, according to CNN.

The Islamic State has carried out attacks on places of worship and other institutions in Afghanistan almost every Friday, according to The Washington Post. However, no group has claimed responsibility for this attack yet.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned Friday’s attack on Twitter, promising to find and punish the perpetrators.

The United States also denounced the attack on the education center on Friday.

“Targeting a room full of students taking exams is shameful; all students should be able to pursue an education in peace & without fear,” Karen Decker, the chargé d’affaires to Afghanistan, said in a tweet. “We hope for a swift recovery for the victims & we grieve with the families of the deceased.”