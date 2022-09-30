trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Russian Consulate in New York City vandalized overnight

by Julia Shapero - 09/30/22 12:58 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 09/30/22 12:58 PM ET
Police arrested a Queens man on charges of concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence. (Getty Images)

The Russian Consulate in New York City was vandalized early Friday morning with red spray paint, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed.

Police responded to a call just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday that the facade of the Russian Consulate on the Upper East Side had been vandalized. No arrests were made, and the NYPD is continuing to investigate what it has deemed a “possible bias incident,” the spokesperson said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties of annexation for four Ukrainian regions on Friday, further escalating his war with Ukraine after seven months of fighting. The move has been deemed illegal by the United States and its allies.

Putin sought to justify the move with referenda in the Ukrainian territories, but most in the West have rejected them as a “sham.”

At the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., was frequently the target of protests. A driveway outside of the embassy was painted with the word “murder” in large red letters, just after Russian forces invaded in February.

Protesters also placed a sign in front of the Russian Embassy in early March, unofficially renaming the street “President Zelensky Way,” and projected the Ukrainian flag onto the Russian Embassy in April.

Tags New York City New York Police Department russia Russian annexation Russian consulate Russian embassy russian invasion of ukraine ukraine Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin Washington D.C.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. In scathing statement, Democrat calls ...
  2. Trump-McConnell feud takes new turn ...
  3. The Memo: Michigan appears set to ...
  4. Judge denies student debt ...
  5. Lawmakers furious at Democratic ...
  6. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  7. Abrams fetal heartbeat comments draw ...
  8. Ron Johnson comes under heavy fire ...
  9. Schmitt holds double-digit lead in ...
  10. Here are 10 of the worst hurricanes ...
  11. Trump resists request to declare ...
  12. Biden administration unveils Russia ...
  13. House sends stopgap funding bill to ...
  14. Most registered voters say Trump ...
  15. Judge says Trump can hold off on ...
  16. House passes bill addressing mental ...
  17. Fetterman’s lead over Oz shrinks in ...
  18. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband ...
Load more

Video

See all Video