Ukraine says forces have surrounded Lyman, city in Donetsk region

Ukraine has surrounded the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region one day after Russia announced the annexation of the area and three other regions.

Serhiy Haidai, the regional governor of the Luhansk region, said in a tweet on Saturday that Ukrainian forces have blocked almost all ways for 5,000 Russian troops to leave the city or transport ammunition to other Russian soldiers. He said Ukraine will seek to recapture Luhansk after Lyman is retaken.

“Near 5,000 russian soldiers ended up in “#Lyman Cauldron”. The AFU blocked almost all the ways of leaving and transporting ammunition to russians. After the de-occupation of Liman, #Luhansk region is the next #UkraineRussiaWar,” he tweeted.

Near 5,000 russian soldiers ended up in "#Lyman Cauldron". The AFU blocked almost all the ways of leaving and transporting ammunition to russians. After the de-occupation of Liman, #Luhansk region is the next #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/d9rUTTQBHj — Serhiy Hayday (@serhey_hayday) October 1, 2022

Denis Pushilin, the Russia-backed leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic, said in a Telegram post that the city faces a semicircle of Ukrainian forces. He said a road out of the city remains under the control of local separatists and Russian forces, but it is periodically being attacked.

Pushilin said his forces are fighting against Ukraine and reserves are being called up, but Ukraine has established a serious fight for the city.

Pushilin said Ukraine is trying to overshadow the Friday announcement of Russia annexing four regions partially controlled by Russia in eastern Ukraine.

The news comes after armed Russian soldiers oversaw referendums in the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia last weekend. These votes are viewed by the majority of the international community as unfree and unfair.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed treaties of annexation for four regions of Ukraine including the Donetsk region during a lavish ceremony in the Kremlin. The move escalated a conflict that is seen by the United States and its allies as illegal.

In response, the U.S. levied additional sanctions on Russian officials and their families.

Before Russian annexation, Ukraine launched a major counteroffensive over the past month that has seen it reclaim thousands of square kilometers that Russia took earlier in the war.

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s armed forces told The Washington Post that Ukraine has also recaptured four villages near Lyman.