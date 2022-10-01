trending:

International

129 killed in stampede at Indonesian soccer match

by Julia Shapero - 10/01/22 10:34 PM ET
Police officers and soldiers stand amid tear gas smoke after clashes between fans during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Panic following police actions left over 100 dead, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday. (AP Photo/Yudha Prabowo)

A stampede at an Indonesian soccer match left 129 dead on Saturday night, The Associated Press reported.

Riot police fired tear gas into the crowd after several fights broke out at Kanjuruhan Stadium in the city of Malang in East Java province, according to the AP. 

The tear gas led to panic and hundreds of individuals ran to the stadium’s exit. Thirty four people were killed instantly, after being trampled.

The East Java Police Chief told the AP that the death toll will likely increase. More than 300 people were rushed to nearby hospitals, with many dying on the way and during treatment, the AP reported.  

The fights broke out at Kanjuruhan Stadium on Saturday after an Indonesian Premier League game between Persebaya Surabaya and Arema Malang.

