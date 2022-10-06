trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

North Korea fires more missiles as US carrier is sent to Sea of Japan

by Julia Shapero - 10/06/22 7:42 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 10/06/22 7:42 AM ET
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or ATACMS, missile is fired during a joint military drill between U.S. and South Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the South Korean and U.S. militaries successfully fired a total of four Army Tactical Missile Systems missiles during the exercise that it said was aimed at demonstrating its precision strike capabilities against the North. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)

North Korea fired two more ballistic missiles into the ocean on Thursday as the Pentagon deployed a U.S. aircraft carrier to the region.

The short-range ballistic missiles landed in North Korea’s eastern waters, according to The Associated Press, with the first missile flying more than 200 miles and the second nearly 500 miles.

Pyongyang also flew 12 warplanes near its border with South Korea on Thursday, prompting its neighbor to launch 30 warplanes in response.

The South Korean military said it believes the planes were conducting air-to-surface firing drills.

The U.S. and South Korea conducted joint military exercises on Tuesday, after Pyongyang tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan on Monday.

The U.S. also announced the redeployment of the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier east of North Korea.

Tags ballistic missiles Japan North Korea North Korea missile tests South Korea

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Inside McConnell and Murkowski’s ...
  2. Move over Chick-fil-A, new drive-thru ...
  3. ‘Privileged’ Mar-a-Lago tranche ...
  4. How the US might respond to a Russian ...
  5. Young women are trending ...
  6. Ten 2024 contenders facing big stakes ...
  7. Banned book authors say new wave of ...
  8. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump ...
  9. DeSantis’s dilemma: Rebuild ...
  10. Masters faces high stakes at Arizona ...
  11. President caught on hot mic: ‘No ...
  12. Rep. Stevens, husband to divorce ...
  13. Court agrees to fast-track DOJ’s ...
  14. Cheney knocks 'growing Putin wing of ...
  15. Fears in Europe grow over Putin nuke ...
  16. Disturbance in the Atlantic now has ...
  17. Petraeus: Putin is ‘literally out ...
  18. Trump says CNN should ‘prove the ...
Load more

Video

See all Video