North Korea missile launches meant to simulate nuclear attack: state media 

North Korea’s recent missile launches were drills meant to simulate the use of nuclear weapons, according to state media.

“Through seven times of launching drills of the tactical nuclear operation units, the actual war capabilities … of the nuclear combat forces ready to hit and wipe out the set objects at any location and any time were displayed to the full,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.

North Korea has been conducting a torrent of ballistic missile tests in the region in an apparent show of force after South Korea and the U.S. conducted naval drills nearby.

Two ballistic missiles were launched Saturday in Pyongyang’s seventh round of tests in just two weeks.

After Japan issued a shelter warning due to a North Korean missile test last week, national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Japanese and South Korean officials to discuss “robust joint and international responses” and advance the U.S. work to “to limit the DPRK’s ability to advance its prohibited ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs,” according to the White House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.