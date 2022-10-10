trending:

North Korea missile launches meant to simulate nuclear attack: state media 

by Julia Mueller - 10/10/22 8:39 AM ET
This photo provided on Oct. 10, 2022, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea, as taken sometime between Sept. 25 and Oct. 9. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: “KCNA” which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korea’s recent missile launches were drills meant to simulate the use of nuclear weapons, according to state media.  

“Through seven times of launching drills of the tactical nuclear operation units, the actual war capabilities … of the nuclear combat forces ready to hit and wipe out the set objects at any location and any time were displayed to the full,” the official Korean Central News Agency said. 

North Korea has been conducting a torrent of ballistic missile tests in the region in an apparent show of force after South Korea and the U.S. conducted naval drills nearby.  

Two ballistic missiles were launched Saturday in Pyongyang’s seventh round of tests in just two weeks.  

After Japan issued a shelter warning due to a North Korean missile test last week, national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Japanese and South Korean officials to discuss “robust joint and international responses” and advance the U.S. work to “to limit the DPRK’s ability to advance its prohibited ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs,” according to the White House. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  

